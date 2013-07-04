* Decision seeks to harmonise patchwork of national tariffs
STRASBOURG, France, July 4 EU lawmakers agreed
on Thursday to toughen criminal penalties across the European
Union for cyber attacks, especially those that include harming
critical national infrastructure and hijacking computers to
steal sensitive data.
The 28 EU member states currently have a patchwork of
varying tariffs for cyber crime.
The decision mandates national maximum sentences of at least
two years in prison for attempting to illegally access
information systems.
The maximum penalty for attacks against infrastructure such
as power plants, transport, or government networks will be set
at five years or more, higher than the current tariff in most
member states.
The decision also increases the penalties for illegally
intercepting communications, or producing and selling tools to
do this.
Cyber criminals often infect computers to form armies of
zombie PCs known as "botnets" by sending spam emails containing
malicious links and attachments, and by infecting legitimate
websites with computer viruses.
Some botnet creators rent or sell infected machines on
underground markets to other cyber criminals looking to engage
in a wide variety of activities including credit card theft and
attacks on government websites.
In June, Microsoft helped to break up one of the
world's largest cyber crime botnets, believed to have stolen
more than $500 million from bank accounts.
Under the new EU rules, companies that benefit from botnets
or hire hackers to steal secrets will be liable for any offences
committed on their behalf.
The European Parliament in Strasbourg voted 541 to 91 with
nine abstentions on the proposal by the European Commission, the
EU executive. However, Denmark has chosen to opt out of the
rules, wanting to keep its own system in place.
EU governments now have two years to translate the decision
into national law.