BRUSSELS Dec 7 EU lawmakers and member states
struck a deal on a new cybersecurity law on Monday that will for
the first time force Internet firms such as Google and
Amazon to report serious breaches or face sanctions, an
EU source said.
"We have found an agreement," a source with EU president
Luxembourg told Reuters. The deal came after five hours of
negotiations between European Parliament and EU countries.
The Network and Information Security Directive sets out
security and reporting obligations for companies in critical
sectors such as transport, energy and finance.
Web firms will be subject to less stringent obligations,
than, say, airports or oil pipeline operators, under the new
law.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Foo Yun Chee)