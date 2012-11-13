BRUSSELS Nov 13 Cyprus could request a bailout by international lenders by the end of this week, once an assessment by EU and IMF officials known as the Troika is complete, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"As you know we have the Troika team in Cyprus right now, they have been there for a couple of days now. We're making very good progress, and I believe and I'm looking forward to a very good result towards the end of this week," Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters in Brussels. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Writing by Charlie Dunmore, Editing by Ben Deighton.)