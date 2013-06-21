* EU expected to announce list of strategic projects
* European Commission declines to comment
* Cyprus still has to assess feasibility of the link
By Francesco Guarascio
NICOSIA, June 21 A proposed gas pipeline to link
Cyprus to Crete and then Greece or Italy will be in an EU list
of strategic projects eligible for financial support, Cypriot
officials said on Friday.
Cyprus has high hopes its natural gas reserves can be
developed quickly to help revive its broken economy.
Its priority is to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal, but a pipeline could have advantages for Europe. LNG,
which can be shipped anywhere in the world, is typically sold to
the most lucrative market. A pipeline would guarantee that some
gas supplies reached EU consumers.
"The European Union will include the East Med Pipeline in
the revised list of projects of common interest within the
Southern Corridor for gas," George Shammas, chairman of the
Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority, said.
Cyprus Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis also said he had
information the European Union would include the pipeline,
although adding that Cyprus had to study the feasibility of the
link.
The Southern Corridor is the EU name for routes to ship gas
from central Asia, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean
basin to diversify supplies and reduce dependence on Russian
gas.
The most high-profile non-Russian gas project is one to ship
Azeri natural gas from the Shah Deniz field, which has become a
contest between the Nabucco West project into Austria, led by
OMV and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline into Italy, led by
Swiss AXPO and Statoil.
An official announcement on the outcome is expected next
week, but European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said
on Friday, following talks with the Azeri president in Brussels,
he was confident both routes could ultimately be realised.
Gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field is expected to
become available for export from 2017, while Cyprus has said it
could be exporting gas from 2020.
The European Commission has said Cypriot gas could play an
important role in diversifying supplies and in improving room
for negotiation with Russia, but its development is complicated
by the long-standing rift between Cyprus and Turkey. The
pipeline would have to pass through disputed waters.
Finance is also a problem given Cyprus' huge debts, and the
pipeline would run through very deep waters (almost 3 kilometres
in places), making it technically challenging.
A Commission spokeswoman said she could not comment.
EU officials have said they expect agreement on a list of EU
strategic energy infrastructure projects after the August summer
break in Brussels.
These projects, judged to benefit more than one EU country,
would be eligible for some of a 5.1 billion euro ($6.72
billion)pot of EU funding under the bloc's multi-year budget.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jane Baird)