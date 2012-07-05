* Cypriot banking system in need of recapitalisation
* Country on the brink of taking EU/IMF bailout
* Russia has already supplied 2.5 bln euros in soft loans
* President denies Russia using island to ship arms to Syria
By Luke Baker
NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 5 Cyprus's president
played up his close ties with Russia on Thursday, saying he was
hoping to secure more financial support from Moscow as well as
from the European Union as he bids to keep the island economy
from collapsing.
Demetris Christofias, who was educated in Moscow and is the
EU's only communist head of state or government, dismissed
suggestions that his tight relations with Russia could damage
his ties within Europe and said it was perfectly normal for a
country to look to all its allies for help.
"We need money to develop our economy and we need money to
recapitalise our banks," he told Brussels-based reporters on a
visit to Cyprus as it begins its six-month presidency of the EU.
"The Russians, as good friends of Cyprus, want to take care
of us," he said, adding that he was prepared to take money from
both Moscow and his partners in the euro zone if it would help
put the island's small and vulnerable economy back on track.
"We could combine both," he said when asked if he would
rather take aid from Russia or the European Union.
Cyprus's banking sector is under severe strain largely as a
result of its exposure to the Greek economy, with at least two
banks needing to be recapitalised as soon as possible.
Estimates from finance officials suggest the country, with
an economy that generates a little over 17 billion euros in
gross domestic product annually, may need 10 billion euros for
its banking and financial sector alone.
Inspectors from the European Central Bank, the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund, together known
as the 'troika', are in Cyprus this week to make a first
assessment of its needs before any bailout is finalised.
But it is far from certain that Christofias, elected in
2008, will sign up to an EU/IMF package, particularly as it is
likely to come with strict conditions, including demands for
reforms to pensions policies and labour rules.
Cyprus has already received 2.5 billion euros from Russia,
with the 4-1/2-year loans carrying an interest rate of 4.5
percent, but no other apparent conditions.
Loans extended by the EU/IMF to Greece, Ireland, Portugal
and in the coming weeks Spain vary in their interest rates and
repayment schedules but mostly cost less than 4.5 percent and
can be repaid over a longer period of time.
Perhaps to put pressure on the EU and IMF to provide the
best terms possible, Christofias is keeping his mind open.
"Both can be combined," he said of lending from Moscow or
Brussels, smiling broadly. "Let's just hope we manage both."
SYRIA
Cyprus finds itself taking over the EU presidency, a largely
ceremonial role but one that requires it to plan the bloc's
agenda and chair many of its meetings, at a difficult time.
Not only is the economy teetering, but there are a range of
geopolitical issues that have put the island in the spotlight.
The most pressing is Syria, with concerns among Western
diplomats that Cyprus is being used by Russia as a shipment
route to supply arms to the government of Bashar al-Assad.
Russia has not denied delivering arms to Syria, where it
maintains a military base, but Christofias denied that Cyprus
was used as a conduit.
"There are a lot of fairy tales circulating about Cyprus's
role in shipments to Syria," he said.
"There is not a trace of truth that Russia is circulating
arms through Cyprus in any direction."
During more than an hour of questioning, Christofias was at
pains to describe Cyprus as a perfectly normal economy enduring
short-term difficulty. Its biggest problem, he said, was the
decades-long process of finding a solution to the dispute with
the Turkish Cypriot north.
Glossy magazines in Cyprus portray the island as a
Mediterranean paradise where the jet-set can invest in
beachfront properties and enjoy a low-tax environment. Many
Russians and other nationalities have taken up the invitation.
Despite the banking problems and the need for a bailout that
is likely to total 60 percent of output, Cypriots appear keen to
paint everything as normal. Moreover, the discovery of lucrative
gas fields in their territorial waters could dramatically change
fortunes in the years ahead.
In its in-flight magazine, Cyprus Airways is even running an
item about how the airline is collecting clothes, shoes,
blankets and food to help impoverished Greeks.