BRUSSELS, Sept 13 Cyprus Popular Bank gained EU
regulatory approval on Thursday for 1.8 billion euros in rescue
capital granted by the Cypriot authorities to ensure its
financial stability.
The European Commission said it was giving approval for the
scheme for a period of six months, but that Cyprus would need to
present a restructuring plan for the bank during that time.
"The Commission found the measure to be in line with EU
state aid rules because it is limited to the minimum necessary
and provides safeguards to minimise distortions of competition,"
the executive Commission, which acts as state aid regulator in
the European Union, said in a statement.
Cyprus became a majority shareholder in the bank through
underwriting a share issue earlier this year.
