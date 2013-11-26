* EU justice official calls for right to sue for Europeans
* EU report set to underscore unease at U.S. data trawl
* EU lawmaker criticises Europe's 'timid' challenge of U.S.
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 The European Commission called
on Tuesday for new protection for Europeans under United States'
law against misuse of personal data, in an attempt to keep in
check the U.S. surveillance revealed by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden.
EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding said she wanted
Washington to follow through on its promise to give all EU
citizens the right to sue in the United States if their data is
misused. "I have ... made clear that Europe expects to see the
necessary legislative change in the U.S. sooner rather than
later, and in any case before summer 2014," she said.
Reding's message was reinforced in a draft report obtained
by Reuters that called for "very close attention by the EU" in
monitoring data-exchange agreements given the "large-scale
collection and processing of personal information under U.S.
surveillance programmes".
The remarks underline a growing sense of unease in Europe at
a delicate moment in transatlantic relations, when the globe's
two biggest economies seek a trade pact to deepen ties.
Just months after U.S. officials confirmed the existence of
PRISM, a programme to collect data from Google,
Facebook and other U.S. companies, European experts
vented their frustration.
"EU citizens do not enjoy the same rights and procedural
safeguards as Americans," officials wrote, when exploring data
transfers.
In the report, they highlighted the need for improving
transparency in the 'Safe Harbour' scheme that allows companies
in Europe who gather personal information about customers, for
example, to send it to the United States.
But some believe that the stance of the EU's executive,
which writes laws for the 28 countries in the union, is feeble.
"We are an economic giant and we behave like a political
midget," said Sophie in 't Veld, a Dutch member of the European
Parliament. "The Commission and the member states are extremely
timid and soft. They are failing their citizens."
"It's not a legal question," she said. "It's about Europe
behaving like a politically self-confident entity."
In 't Veld is a member of the European Parliament's civil
liberties committee, which recently voted for a tougher data
privacy regime in Europe.
That vote cleared the way for negotiations with member
states, with the aim of having a new code of conduct agreed by
May next year, the first fundamental updating of Europe's data
protection laws since 1995.
As well as stiff fines for companies that break the rules,
the new regime would oblige companies to seek consent before
using personal information.
It would block data-sharing with non-EU countries unless
approved by an EU supervisor and establish the "right to
erasure" - the ability for consumers to request the deletion of
their digital trace, including photographs, emails and Internet
postings.
But Mark Watts of London law firm Bristows said Europe's
approach was misguided.
"The data protection regulation is not ambitious at all," he
said. "Much of it is based on old legislation before the world
wide web even existed."