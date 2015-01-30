BRUSSELS Jan 30 The European Commission is
mulling a new law requiring telecoms companies to store
communications data of EU citizens as part of its efforts to
fight terrorism, after a top court struck down the previous one
on privacy concerns.
The deadly Islamist attacks in Paris on Jan. 7-9 have
focused European Union leaders' minds on how to intensify
counter-terrorism efforts at home, such as by creating an EU
system for storing airline passenger data.
According to minutes from a meeting of the executive
European Commission last week, it is also considering whether it
should reintroduce a new data retention law that would avoid
being struck down by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos noted "on
the one hand, the fundamental role that telecommunications
records could play in the fight against terrorism and, on the
other, the importance of adopting a cautious and measured
approach".
In April last year the ECJ ruled that an EU data retention
directive requiring telecoms companies to store communications
data for up to two years interfered with people's right to
privacy by creating the impression that their private lives are
the subject of constant surveillance.
Avramopoulos intends to launch a consultation on the issue
to determine whether a new law on data retention that respects
privacy rights could be prepared over the coming year, according
to the minutes.
In July, Britain rushed through an emergency law requiring
telecoms firms to retain customer data for a year to make up for
the loss of the EU directive, prompting criticism from privacy
campaigners.
Telecoms companies such as Orange, Telefonica
and BT are already subject to a privacy law, the
ePrivacy directive, requiring them to ensure that their
customers' communications are confidential and not listened in
to without their consent.
