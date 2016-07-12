By Ethan Lou
| TORONTO, July 12
TORONTO, July 12 Canadian officials expressed
concern in an internal memo the European Union may hold
personal-data transfers to their country to the tougher
standards of the bloc's new Privacy Shield pact with the United
States.
That potentially affects the operations of Canadian
businesses handling transatlantic data, according to the memo,
obtained under access-to-information laws.
The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, formally adopted on Tuesday,
limits how American firms handle European personal data. It
replaces Safe Harbour, the framework that the EU's top court
struck down last year on concerns about intrusive surveillance.
In a February memo, Canadian officials said Privacy Shield,
which was provisionally adopted that month, may become the new
standard and result in Canada's privacy law being "scrutinized"
when the EU reviews whether the law adequately protects European
data.
Such a review will be conducted as part of a larger
privacy-protection report due in 2020, according to the EU. But
a review can also happen in the event of a legal challenge, as
was the case for Safe Harbour.
Parts of the Canadian memo were redacted, and it was not
immediately clear how the country is addressing the issue or the
extent its businesses would be affected.
Global Affairs Canada, the country's foreign department that
created the memo, has been probing "foreign cyber policy
considerations," according to the note. It has also been
assisting another federal agency, Innovation, Science and
Economic Development (ISED) Canada, in "examining the span of
Canadian business sectors that may be impacted."
If Canada's law does not pass muster, a broad range of the
country's companies, from multinationals that centralize
employee data at Canadian headquarters to tech firms that parse
their user data west of the Atlantic, may find themselves in the
same situation as American ones after Safe Harbour's nixing.
The EU court decision last October meant U.S. companies no
longer had a legal framework to move European personal data and
had to go through more complicated routes. Small- to
medium-sized firms have said they lack resources for that and
fear losing business.
Privacy Shield, though tougher than its predecessor,
provides for easier transatlantic data movement than when there
was no framework. But it had taken months of intensive talks to
hammer out, leaving companies in a legal limbo in the meantime.
Asked about potential effects of Privacy Shield on the EU's
view on Canada's privacy law, a spokesman said the two have "no
direct connection." But he added the EU's monitoring of the
issue "will be further strengthened" with regulations due 2018
that in part mandate examination of other countries' privacy
protocols.
Global Affairs referred questions to ISED, which did not
immediately respond.
(Editing by David Gregorio)