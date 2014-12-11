(Adds lawyer comments, MEP reaction)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Dec 11 The European Union's highest
court ruled on Thursday that private individuals generally
cannot install surveillance cameras to film people on a public
path.
It said, however, that exceptions can be made if they help
prevent and prosecute criminal acts.
The case arose after a Czech man installed a surveillance
camera under the eaves of his family home from October 2007 to
April 2008 after attacks, in some of which windows were smashed.
The camera filmed the entrance, public footpath and entrance
of the house opposite. The man, Frantisek Rynes, handed over his
recording to police and two suspects were prosecuted.
After one suspect complained, Rynes was fined by the Czech
data protection authority for filming without consent on the
footpath, thereby infringing the suspect's privacy.
Rynes appealed and his lawyers argued he was acting
privately along the lines of a tourist filming a site with
people captured in the footage.
The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union
(ECJ) said filming a public space from a private home cannot be
considered a purely personal or household activity. But it said
the Czech national court must take into account Rynes'
legitimate interest in protecting the property, health and life
of his family and himself.
The ruling comes amid debate in many countries on the
increasing use of electronic surveillance by governments,
businesses and other entities. While some say it bolsters
security, others see it as an infringement on privacy and a form
of social control.
"It clarifies privacy concerns with surveillance cameras,"
said Jan Albrecht of the Greens group in the European
Parliament.
But one lawyer called it an "extremely surprising" decision,
saying it could technically apply to people filming pigeons in
London's busy Trafalgar Square.
"While the decision just looks at CCTV systems, it is likely
to be relevant to a range of other technologies such as social
media, smartphones and wearable technology," said Richard
Cumbley, a partner at Linklaters.
The EU is currently negotiating a reform of its 20-year-old
data protection laws to give individuals more say in how their
personal data is collected and used.
The court said processing data without consent, in this case
filming public paths, could be allowed if necessary to safeguard
the prevention, investigation, detection and prosecution of
criminal offences.
The judgement is not the final decision in the Czech case
but the Czech court will have to take into account its
arguments.
