BRUSSELS Oct 15 EU data protection authorities
have found legal problems with Google's privacy policy
and have asked the company to make changes, a letter from a
majority of the bloc's national data regulators seen by Reuters
said.
Google must spell out its intentions and methods for
combining data collected from its various services, and the web
search giant must ask its users for explicit consent when
bundling their data together, the regulators say in the letter
sent to Google.
"Internet companies should not develop privacy notices that
are too complex, law oriented or excessively long," the
regulators say in the letter.
The regulators, which include Britain's Information
Commissioner, want the U.S.-based company to propose changes to
its policy to bring it in line with their recommendations.