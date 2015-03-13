(Refiled to remove repetition of "new" in first paragraph)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, March 13 European Union ministers
agreed on Friday to give more powers to a pan-European body of
regulators to enforce a new data protection law, upsetting
businesses who hoped more power would be devolved to individual
national regulators.
Under a "one-stop-shop" mechanism initially proposed under
the new EU data protection law, a business operating across the
28-nation bloc would only have had to deal with the data
protection authority of the member country where it is
headquartered or has its main European base - even if a data
protection issue arose which affected citizens in another member
country.
But under pressure from countries that do not want their
national regulators to lose all jurisdiction over big technology
companies such as Apple and Facebook, which have
declared Ireland to be their European bases, EU ministers agreed
to give any "concerned" authority the power to object to any
particular ruling.
That would result in the case being referred to a still to
be created board of all 28 EU regulators which could then take
binding decisions.
"The proposed mechanism will be more cumbersome than the
existing procedures, resulting in unnecessary administrative
burdens, including delayed decisions for citizens," said the
Industry Coalition for Data Protection, which includes major
technology companies such as Apple, Google and IBM
.
EU diplomats had already agreed on Feb. 25 to scrap a
proposal that at least a third of concerned authorities had to
object to a decision before a case could be referred to the
European Data Protection Board (EDPB).
"The revised approach seems to open the door to more
conservative voices amongst the data protection authorities
having an even greater say," said Paula Barrett, a partner at
law firm Eversheds.
Countries such as Ireland, Britain and the Netherlands
opposed scrapping the numerical threshold, arguing that it would
lead to a flood of cases being referred to the board and that it
went counter to the original proposal's aim of making it easier
for businesses to operate across the bloc.
"It (numerical threshold) would have greatly reduced the
risk of capricious referrals," said the Irish justice minister.
In the past Ireland has been accused of going soft on
multinationals when it comes to privacy laws to remain an
attractive business location, something it has denied.
Friday's agreement could still be changed when ministers in
June review the whole new proposed data protection law - the
General Data Protection Regulation.
In addition, a review clause could be inserted to determine
the effectiveness of the "one stop shop" mechanism, as requested
by Ireland.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)