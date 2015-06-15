By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 15 New European Union data
protection rules expected to be agreed on Monday will allow
citizens to sue companies that own data as well as those that
process it on their behalf, for example cloud computing
providers.
The new system is opposed by companies such as Germany's SAP
SE, International Business Machines Corp,
Cisco Systems Inc and Amazon.com Inc who say
it will kill off Europe's cloud computing industry, as well as
introduce uncertainty in business to business relations.
EU officials say the issue has been the subject of fierce
lobbying from companies, who warn it could hamper the creation
of a unified market in digital services, a key plank of the
European Commission's agenda to boost economic growth in the
28-nation EU.
Under the current, 20-year-old system, cloud providers -
companies offering remote storing and processing of data on
servers - would classify as "processors" since they do not
collect the data themselves. That means they are not held liable
for using the data illegally unless they breach the contract
with the company for whom they are processing - the data
"controller."
EU ministers will seek to reach an agreement on the data
protection reform at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, after
which final negotiations with the European Parliament will
start.
"One key issue is who pays if rules (are) broken," said an
EU diplomat.
Companies argue that the current system works well and makes
it easier for consumers by giving them a single point of
contact. For example, if a bank breaks data protection laws, it
would make more sense for the person affected to sue the bank,
rather than the companies to which it outsources its human
resources functions.
"It is important that consumers and businesses understand
who ultimately is responsible for processing their data," said
Liam Benham, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs
at IBM. "Now the EU's draft Data Protection Regulation risks
blurring these lines of responsibility, setting the stage for
lengthy and costly legal disputes, which will be perplexing for
consumers and businesses alike."
Part of the reason for spreading responsibility across
several players is that data is often collected by one company,
stored by another and processed by a third.
Additionally, many cloud providers are large companies such
as SAP, Cisco and Amazon. The Commission feared cloud companies
would be able to impose unfair terms on small businesses who
would then bear the brunt of the responsibility if something
went wrong.
"If an SME finds it hard to find a processor that doesn't
want to comply with European contract terms, there is plenty of
choice," said Rene Summer, spokesman for the Coalition of
European Organisations on Data Protection, which includes SAP,
Nokia Oyj and Ericsson.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti. Editing by Andre Grenon)