By Julia Fioretti
| LUXEMBOURG, June 15
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 European Union member states
endorsed a sweeping overhaul of the 28-country bloc's data
protection laws on Monday, bringing a web of national laws into
one set of rules that could see companies fined when they break
them.
The new data protection regulation seeks to strengthen the
privacy of citizens at a time when the use of personal data by
web giants such as Facebook and Google has come
under increased scrutiny in the EU.
The new rules still need to be approved by the European
Parliament, which could push for changes, but a final agreement
is expected by the end of the year.
One of the issues could be the level of fines. The deal
endorsed by member states on Monday sets penalties of up to 2
percent of annual turnover for companies breaking the rules.
However EU lawmakers voted last year for a ceiling of 5 percent
of annual turnover.
"Today we take a big step forward in making Europe fit for
the digital age," said Vera Jourova, Commissioner for Justice,
Consumers and Gender Equality.
Among the key planks of the reform will be the so-called
"one stop shop", a system designed to avoid businesses operating
across the bloc having to deal with 28 different regulators and
possible conflicting decisions.
Under the new system companies with activities in more than
one country will only have to deal with the regulator in the
country where they have their main EU base, even if a data
protection issue arises which affects citizens in another member
country.
However, over the past year the "one stop shop" system has
been watered down following concerns from some member states who
did want to see their policing powers reduced over companies
such as Apple and Facebook, which have declared Ireland
to be their European bases.
As a result, any "concerned" data protection authority will
now be able to object to a particular ruling, triggering a
referral to a still-to-be-created board of all 28 EU regulators
which could then take binding decisions.
The reform will also formalise citizens' "right to be
forgotten", giving them a chance to request that outdated or
irrelevant information be removed from online search results.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Pravin Char)