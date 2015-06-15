* Final deal needs to be hammered out with EU lawmakers
* Companies could be fined up to 2 pct of annual turnover
* Businesses concerned about impact on online advertising
By Julia Fioretti
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 European Union member states
endorsed a sweeping overhaul of the 28-country bloc's data
protection laws on Monday, bringing a web of national laws into
a single set of rules with the potential for heavy fines.
The proposed rules seek to strengthen the privacy of
citizens at a time when the use of vast amounts of personal data
by web giants such as Facebook and Google has
come under increased scrutiny in the EU.
The reform still needs to be approved by the European
Parliament, which could push for changes, but a final agreement
is expected by the end of the year.
One of the issues could be the level of fines. The deal
endorsed by member states on Monday sets penalties of up to 2
percent of annual turnover for companies that break the rules.
However, EU lawmakers voted last year for a 5 percent ceiling.
"Today we take a big step forward in making Europe fit for
the digital age," said Vera Jourova, Commissioner for Justice,
Consumers and Gender Equality.
Among the key planks of the reform will be the "one-stop
shop" system designed to avoid the need for businesses to deal
with 28 different regulators and the potential for conflicting
decisions.
The new system requires a company with activities in more
than one country to deal only with the regulator in the country
where it has its main EU base.
The reform, however, has been watered down over the past
year, giving more regulators the power to object to decisions.
This was in response to some states' concern over a dilution of
their policing powers over companies such as Apple and
Facebook, which have declared Ireland to be their European base.
"We do accept the point that the process may be in some
instances cumbersome," Dara Murphy, Ireland's Minister for
European Affairs and Data Protection, told Reuters.
The "one-stop shop" system will be reviewed two years after
the rules come into force, allowing for problems to be
addressed, he said.
Murphy also hit back at past accusations that Ireland has
been soft on privacy in its efforts to attract multinationals.
"While other member states, given we compete for inward
investment, may be jealous of the success that Ireland has had,
I think to hitch the wagon to our regulatory system is
inaccurate, unfounded and ill-judged," he said.
The reform will also formalise the "right to be forgotten",
giving citizens a chance to request that outdated or irrelevant
information about them be removed from online search results.
Though given a cautious welcome by businesses, some have
voiced concern that the development of Europe's online economy
could be hindered by the proposed changes.
Companies will face a duty to notify authorities about
personal data breaches within 72 hours and have to comply with
stricter rules on the use of data for targeted advertising.
IAB Europe, which represents companies active in digital
advertising, such as 21st Century Fox and
Yahoo!, said the rules could hobble the online
advertising sector.
