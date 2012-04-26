* European countries restart talks on collecting more air
passenger data
* Germany, Austria resist proposal citing privacy concerns
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, April 26 The European Union restarted
talks on Thursday to establish an EU system for sharing airline
passenger data to counter terrorist attacks and trafficking of
drugs and people.
Britain has said the European Union is risking a gap in its
security if data on passengers flying to and from major European
hubs are not stored to help detect criminals' travel patterns.
The resumption of talks between the bloc's justice ministers
comes a week after the European Union agreed to share European
air carriers' passenger data with the U.S. authorities.
The EU data sharing system, proposed by Justice Commissioner
Cecilia Malmstrom in 2011, would oblige member states to
designate a national authority to collect the data of passengers
on international flights to and from EU airports and keep it for
up to five years.
Such data would include travel dates and itineraries, ticket
information, contact details, travel agents, credit card
details, seat numbers and baggage information, according to the
Commission's proposal.
Britain has been collecting such passenger data for more
than five years, while France, Denmark, Belgium, Sweden and the
Netherlands have either enacted legislation or are considering
it, the Commission said. In the United States, the Department of
Homeland Security is responsible for the collection and analysis
of such data.
Germany and Austria say they will resist the proposed system
because of the length of time planned for keeping the data.
"We are going to say a very clear 'no' to this," Austrian
Justice Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said ahead of a meeting
with other EU justice ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday. "Our
main priority is to uphold data protection."
Last year, many countries also resisted a request by Britain
that data from flights within EU air space also be collected.
British immigration minister Damian Green said in May last
year that passenger data had led to the arrest of a man
convicted in the United States for involvement in the 2008
attacks on Mumbai.
The Commission wants to close cracks through which suspects
could slip as they fly from European countries abroad.
"Most terrorist activities are transnational in character
and involve international travel... to training camps outside
the EU," the Commission said.
Talks on an EU-wide system will likely take at least a year,
as it will need approval from both the 27 EU governments and the
more than 700 members of the European Parliament.
If it is approved, governments would then have two years to
collect data on 60 percent of flights and four years on all
flights, according to the Commission draft.
The data sharing agreement with the United States was
delayed by nearly five years by the European Union Parliament,
because some members said it would invade privacy and lead to
false arrests.
(Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing By Sebastian Moffett)