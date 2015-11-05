* Top EU court struck down EU-U.S. data transfer pact
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Nov 5 The European Commission will on
Friday seek to reassure firms operating on both sides of the
Atlantic that they can continue to transfer Europeans' personal
data to the United States after a court struck down a system
used by over 4,000 companies to do just that.
The highest EU court last month ruled that Safe Harbour,
which for 15 years has helped firms avoid cumbersome checks to
transfer data between offices on both sides of the Atlantic, did
not sufficiently protect EU citizens since the requirements of
American national security, public interest and law enforcement
trumped the privacy safeguards it contained.
U.S. and EU companies, from Google to Microsoft
, shuffle personal data across the Atlantic on a daily
basis, whether it is employee data for multinationals whose
human resources functions are in the United States, or user data
collected by web companies to be used in the billion-dollar
online advertising market.
The Commission, which is negotiating a new data transfer
arrangement with the United States, will issue an explanation of
the ruling to guide businesses, and reassure them that a new
EU-U.S. data transfer deal is a priority, an EU official said.
"It's important to restate and reconfirm ... that the
alternative tools can be used, because that is an important
basis for businesses who had acted under Safe Harbour in good
faith," the official said.
The Safe Harbour system allowed companies to self-certify
that they complied with EU privacy law when transferring EU
citizens' personal data to outside countries deemed to have
insufficient safeguards, which include the United States.
A group bringing together the 28 EU data protection
authorities gave firms a three-month grace period to put in
place alternative legal tools.
However, last week German data protection authorities said
they would not issue any new authorisations for data transfers
to the United States on the basis of binding corporate rules or
standard contractual clauses.
The Commission will on Friday also reassure firms that
arrangements similar to Safe Harbour regulating data transfers
to countries such as Argentina, Canada, Israel, New Zealand and
Switzerland are not affected by the ruling, the official said.
These arrangements will, however, have to be reviewed
regularly under a new EU data protection law.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)