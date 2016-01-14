* Top EU court last year struck down EU-U.S. data transfer
system
* EU privacy watchdogs gave companies 3 months' grace period
* Feb. 2 meeting to determine what, if any, action to take
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 European Union privacy
regulators aim to agree next month on whether and how data
transfers to the United States should continue in the absence of
an EU-U.S. data-transfer pact that was struck down last year on
privacy concerns.
European data protection authorities will gather in Brussels
on Feb. 2 to find a common position on which legal channels
companies can use to shuffle data across the Atlantic after the
simplest system was quashed by the top EU court.
The 15-year-old Safe Harbour framework used by over 4,000
firms to transfer Europeans' data to the United States was
declared invalid by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Oct.
6 because the court found U.S. national security requirements
trumped privacy safeguards, meaning the data were not adequately
protected.
Under EU data protection law, companies cannot transfer EU
citizens' personal data to countries outside the EU deemed to
have insufficient privacy safeguards, of which the United States
is one.
Revelations of mass U.S. surveillance programmes where
American authorities hoovered up private information directly
from big tech companies such as Apple, Facebook and
Google riled Europe two years ago, and set the stage for the ECJ
ruling.
EU data protection authorities gave businesses a three-month
grace period in which they could set up alternative legal
systems to shuffle data across the Atlantic, such as binding
corporate rules within multinationals, model clauses between
companies or asking people for their consent.
They also urged Brussels and Washington to agree on a new
data transfer framework in the same period, failing which they
could start taking enforcement action against companies if they
decide that alternatives such as model clauses offer no greater
protection against U.S. snooping than the old Safe Harbour did.
The regulators have been analysing the legality of the other
transfer mechanisms and should reach a common position on Feb.
2, a spokeswoman for the French data protection authority, which
will chair the meeting, said.
"It is evident that we will sanction any transfers of
personal data which are solely based on the old safe harbour
decision," said Johannes Caspar, head of the Hamburg data
protection authority in Germany which polices Google
and Facebook.
He said a new Safe Harbour framework would have to include a
number of legal safeguards such as an effective judicial review
and independent oversight.
The United States submitted a package of proposals on a new
Safe Harbour deal this week including a letter from U.S.
Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker explaining U.S. commitments
on the oversight of a possible new framework, according to a
person familiar with the discussions.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Adrian Croft)