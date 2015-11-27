* EU, U.S. negotiating new transatlantic data pact
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 The European Union wants to
enhance the power of the bloc's national privacy regulators in
policing a planned new EU-U.S. data pact after the previous one
was struck down by a top EU court on concerns about mass U.S.
surveillance.
Brussels and Washington are locked in negotiations to forge
a new framework enabling data transfers from Europe to the
United States, which are otherwise subject to cumbersome and
lengthy legal processes under EU data protection law.
The previous pact, known as Safe Harbour and used by over
4,000 U.S. and European companies, was declared invalid by the
European Court of Justice in October because U.S. national
security needs trumped the privacy of Europeans' data.
To address the court's concerns, particularly that Europeans
do not have legal channels to challenge misuse of their data,
the Commission is looking for ways to involve European privacy
watchdogs more deeply, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was responsible for
monitoring companies' compliance with the Safe Harbour privacy
principles, although it does not deal with complaints from
individuals.
A bigger role for European watchdogs would allow citizens to
complain directly to their national authorities, the sources
said.
A similar mechanism existed in the old Safe Harbour
framework for human resources data which are often sensitive.
U.S. companies handling Europeans' human resources data had
to commit to cooperating with European data protection
authorities in case of complaint.
"That's one issue to play around with," said one of the
people on condition of anonymity.
However, there is no agreement yet and differences remain
over how the European regulators would cooperate with the FTC to
avoid giving the EU extraterritorial powers.
The European Commission and the U.S. Mission to the EU
declined comment.
The Safe Harbour system allowed companies to self-certify
that they complied with EU privacy law when transferring EU
citizens' personal data to countries deemed to have insufficient
safeguards, which include the United States.
Both U.S. and EU companies shuffle personal data across the
Atlantic on a daily basis, whether employee data for
multinationals or user data collected by internet companies for
use in the billion-dollar online advertising market.
But the system came under strain in 2013 after former U.S.
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked
details of U.S. government spying programmes.
Brussels has committed to wrapping up the talks by the end
of January but is looking for further guarantees from Washington
that U.S. authorities will not access Europeans' data on a
wholesale basis, something that has drawn out the
negotiations.
