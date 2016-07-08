BRUSSELS, July 8 A commercial data transfer pact
provisionally agreed by the EU executive and the United States
in February received the green light from EU governments on
Friday, sources said, paving the way for it to enter into force
next week.
European Union member state representatives voted in favour
of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield which will underpin over $250
billion dollars of transatlantic trade in digital services by
facilitating cross-border data transfers which are crucial to
international business.
The European Commission, the EU executive, will formally
adopt the Privacy Shield on Tuesday. That will end months of
legal limbo for companies such as Google, Facebook
and MasterCard after the EU's top court struck
down the previous data transfer framework on concerns about
intrusive U.S. surveillance.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)