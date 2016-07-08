BRUSSELS, July 8 A commercial data transfer pact provisionally agreed by the EU executive and the United States in February received the green light from EU governments on Friday, sources said, paving the way for it to enter into force next week.

European Union member state representatives voted in favour of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield which will underpin over $250 billion dollars of transatlantic trade in digital services by facilitating cross-border data transfers which are crucial to international business.

The European Commission, the EU executive, will formally adopt the Privacy Shield on Tuesday. That will end months of legal limbo for companies such as Google, Facebook and MasterCard after the EU's top court struck down the previous data transfer framework on concerns about intrusive U.S. surveillance.

