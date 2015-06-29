LONDON, June 29 The European Union's markets watchdog has fined DBRS credit rating agency 30,000 euros ($33,360) for failing to comply with record-keeping requirements, the regulator's first monetary sanction.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on Monday it had also censured DBRS for record-keeping failings, having found the company "acted negligently".

ESMA is the regulator for credit rating agencies in the 28-country EU. DBRS is owned by a consortium led by The Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus.

($1 = 0.8993 euros)