LONDON, June 29 The European Union's markets
watchdog has fined DBRS credit rating agency 30,000 euros
($33,360) for failing to comply with record-keeping
requirements, the regulator's first monetary sanction.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on
Monday it had also censured DBRS for record-keeping failings,
having found the company "acted negligently".
ESMA is the regulator for credit rating agencies in the
28-country EU. DBRS is owned by a consortium led by The Carlyle
Group and Warburg Pincus.
($1 = 0.8993 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)