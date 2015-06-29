(Adds company reaction)

LONDON, June 29 The European Union's markets watchdog has fined DBRS credit rating agency 30,000 euros ($33,360) for failing to comply with record-keeping requirements, the regulator's first monetary sanction.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on Monday it had also censured DBRS for record-keeping failings, having found the company "acted negligently".

The ESMA is the regulator for credit rating agencies in the 28-country EU. DBRS is owned by a consortium led by The Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus.

A DBRS spokesman said the ESMA's review of its operations covered the period from October 2011 to July 2012 when it was starting up and growing in Europe.

The agency had immediately addressed all the issues raised by the watchdog and was now fully compliant with the rules, the spokesman said.

The 2007-09 financial crisis sparked three reforms of credit rating agencies in Europe to tighten supervision, requiring them to be authorised and supervised by the ESMA.

