By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 19 European Union leaders agreed
on Thursday to work together more closely on defence and make
falling defence budgets stretch further, but British Prime
Minister David Cameron said London would resist any attempt to
form a European army.
Austerity-hit EU countries have slashed spending in response
to the financial crisis, scaling back on ships, tanks and
fighter jets and undermining Europe's military strength, much to
the concern of the United States, its critical ally.
While Europe still spends about 200 billion euros ($273
billion) a year on defence, experts say it is allotted
inefficiently with gaps in some areas and duplication in others.
EU leaders, discussing defence at a summit for the first
time in five years, called on member states to work together to
spread the cost of developing expensive military kit and urged
them to ensure a level playing field for EU companies selling
military equipment across European borders.
They pledged to launch projects to develop a European drone
and to look into a new generation of government satellite
communications.
They also promised to work to increase the continent's
air-to-air refuelling capacity, after the 2011 Libya conflict
demonstrated a European shortage of tanker aircraft, and to
strengthen cyber defence.
Cameron said Britain, one of Europe's most capable military
powers but one that has also vastly scaled back spending, would
support cooperation but drew the line at a European army.
"It isn't right for the European Union to have capabilities,
armies, air forces and the rest of it. We need to get that
demarcation correct between cooperation which is right and EU
capabilities, which is wrong," he told reporters.
The EU's executive Commission has raised the possibility
that the EU itself could buy and operate some equipment needed
for military missions, such as surveillance drones.
SUSPICIOUS
Britain has always been suspicious of giving too big a
military role to the EU, fearing it could undermine NATO.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who joined the
EU leaders for the talks, said he saw no contradiction between a
stronger European defence and a strong NATO.
He urged Europeans to act to strengthen their defence,
warning: "Unless we recommit to our own defence we risk seeing
America disengage and Europe and America drift apart."
The EU leaders said countries should look into tax
incentives to encourage governments to work together on military
equipment projects, even though countries such as Poland and
Spain fear such cooperation could undermine local industries.
They urged governments to increase spending on cooperative
research programmes to strengthen Europe's 96 billion euro a
year defence industry which has suffered from the cuts.
EU leaders want to boost the bloc's common security policy
by improving its rapid response capabilities and allowing it to
deploy civilian advisory missions more rapidly.
The bloc has 7,000 staff deployed around the world in 12
civilian missions and four military operations, including
combatting piracy off Somalia and training the Mali army.
France, which has deployed 1,600 troops in Central African
Republic to prevent worsening violence between Christian
militias and largely Muslim Seleka rebels, wants a permanent EU
fund set up to finance military interventions like the French
actions in Central African Republic and Mali.
"I have received a lot of support from almost all European
governments. And so financing must also follow this political
support," French President Francois Hollande said in Brussels.
While some European governments have lent logistical
support, the funding proposal has received scant sympathy so far
from France's EU allies. A senior German official said this week
that European rules dictated that countries carrying out
military missions paid for them on their own.
Belgian Prime Minister Elio di Rupo said his country had no
plans to send ground troops to Central African Republic for now.
"We could examine this but that will be done in a European
context and certainly not only in a bilateral plan," he said.
