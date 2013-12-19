* Cooperation drive is response to austerity
BRUSSELS, Dec 19 European Union leaders agreed
on Thursday to work more closely on defence and make falling
military budgets stretch further, but British Prime Minister
David Cameron said London would resist any attempt to form a
European army.
French President Francois Hollande won a promise that the EU
would review the financing of EU overseas missions, but failed
to win any concessions on the EU providing financial help for
French military missions in Africa, diplomats said.
Austerity-hit EU countries have slashed spending in response
to the financial crisis, scaling back on ships, tanks and
fighter jets and undermining Europe's military strength, much to
the concern of the United States, its most important ally.
EU leaders, discussing defence at a summit for the first
time in five years, called on member states to work together to
spread the cost of developing expensive military kit and urged
them to ensure a level playing field for EU companies selling
military equipment across European borders.
They pledged to launch projects to develop a European drone
and to look into a new generation of government satellite
communications.
They also promised to work to increase the continent's
air-to-air refuelling capacity, after the 2011 Libya conflict
demonstrated a European shortage of tanker aircraft, and to
strengthen cyber defence.
Cameron said Britain, one of Europe's most capable military
powers but one that has also scaled back spending, would support
cooperation but drew the line at a European army.
"It isn't right for the European Union to have capabilities,
armies, air forces and the rest of it. We need to get that
demarcation correct between cooperation which is right and EU
capabilities, which is wrong," he told reporters.
The EU's executive Commission has raised the possibility
that the EU itself could buy and operate some equipment needed
for military missions, such as surveillance drones.
Cameron secured an amendment to the summit communique making
clear that EU member states would operate any new equipment,
such as drones or tanker aircraft, diplomats said.
SUSPICIOUS
Britain has always been suspicious of giving too big a
military role to the EU, fearing it could undermine NATO.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who joined the
EU leaders for the talks, said he saw no contradiction between a
stronger European defence and a strong NATO.
He urged Europeans to act to strengthen their defence,
warning: "Unless we recommit to our own defence we risk seeing
America disengage and Europe and America drift apart."
France, which has deployed 1,600 troops in Central African
Republic to prevent worsening violence between Christian
militias and largely Muslim Seleka rebels, has called for a
permanent EU fund to be set up to finance military interventions
like the French actions in Central African Republic and Mali.
While some European governments have lent logistical
support, the funding proposal has received scant sympathy so far
from France's EU allies, who said the bloc's funds could only be
used to finance EU military missions, not national ones.
"I have received a lot of support from almost all European
governments. And so financing must also follow this political
support," Hollande told reporters on his way in to the meeting.
Aware his proposal stood little chance of success, Hollande
did not raise the proposal directly, but told fellow EU leaders
there was a need to look at financing for future missions,
diplomats said.
Under a change France secured to the communique, EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton will draw up a report on improving
the system of financing EU overseas operations.
EU officials say the bloc could consider sending a future
mission to Central African Republic, possibly a military
training mission similar to the one it set up in Mali.
