BERLIN Nov 7 Germany's defence minister said on
Monday the European Union must modernise its military defence
and security to match NATO's drive to beef up its own security
forces in the wake of a major Russian build-up.
France, Germany, Italy and Spain are calling for a common
European defence policy after Britain's vote to quit the bloc,
an initiative that marks the EU's biggest push since the 1990s.
"We have seen an enormous modernisation drive by NATO over
the past three years because of the Kremlin's behaviour," Ursula
von der Leyen told a security conference hosted by the
conservative Christian Democrats.
"That was correct and important, but I believe that we must
invest at the least same energy into a modernisation of the
European security and defence union," she said.
Von der Leyen, keen to assuage concerns raised by the United
States and Britain, said the increase should occur "knowing that
one cannot build up competition between the two bodies, but that
they should work in a complementary fashion".
For instance, she said, the EU had a clear mission in
working with Africa to stem the steady flow of migrants crossing
the Mediterranean Sea, but that was not NATO's job.
"I see a big mission for the European Union, which must work
for a solution together with the African countries," von der
Leyen said. "But to do that, it must better organise and bundle
the many instruments it has in the civilian and military realms,
actually implement them, and offer a joint European response."
In a joint letter, Germany, France, Italy and Spain have
argued that the EU should be able to respond to external crises
without the guiding hand of the United States.
Proposals include increasing European spending on military
missions, jointly developing assets such as helicopters and
drones, expanding peacekeeping abroad and building stronger
defences against state-sponsored hackers.
NATO, and especially the United States, has long argued that
Europeans should increase defence spending and strengthen their
militaries to ensure their own defence.
EU defence ministers will hold talks on the plans in
Brussels next week before presenting a more detailed strategy at
a summit meeting of EU leaders in December.
Von der Leyen has been pushing hard to revamp the German
military, improve its procurement process and boost personnel.
Last month she said Germany was ready to play a larger military
role in the service of closer European defence cooperation.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)