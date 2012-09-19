* EU's top officer warns bloc's military in decline
* Cautions EU defence has sunk to critical point
* Defence cuts, rising costs blamed
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Many European Union countries
will not be able to afford key parts of their armed forces, such
as air forces, in a few years unless they spend more and
cooperate more closely on defence, the top EU military officer
said on Wednesday.
In a hard-hitting speech, Hakan Syren, a Swedish general who
chairs the EU's Military Committee, the bloc's highest military
body, said rising costs, inefficiencies and budget cuts had
brought European defence to a critical point.
"The military capabilities of the EU member states are on a
steady downward slope," Syren told a seminar in Brussels
organised by Cyprus, which currently holds the EU presidency.
"Looking a few years into the future, it is simple
mathematics to predict that many member states will be unable to
sustain essential parts of their national forces, air forces
being the prime example," said Syren.
He said he was speaking out now because he is nearing the
end of his three-year term as chairman of the Military
Committee.
Many EU states have slashed defence spending as part of
deficit-cutting measures forced on them by the financial crisis,
which has plunged the euro zone into turmoil. Only a handful of
NATO's European members meet the alliance's goal of spending 2
percent of their economic output on defence.
Syren said the defence cuts had only exacerbated other
problems. EU member states spent their defence budgets
inefficiently, creating overcapacity in some areas while failing
to invest in "critical shortfalls" in others, he said, spelling
out the risk that Europe could be marginalised militarily.
It was "embarrassingly obvious" that long identified
European deficiencies such as intelligence, precision-guided
munitions and air-to-air refuelling had not yet been fixed, he
said.
He cited the high cost of military operations as another
pressure on European armed forces. Many European countries have
troops with the NATO-led force in Afghanistan and some took part
in NATO's Libya operation last year.
WASTED EFFORT
Defence experts accuse European governments of duplicating
effort by ordering military equipment to national specifications
rather than standardising on one European-wide system.
Syren said the merger being discussed by Franco-German
dominated EADS and Britain's BAE Systems,
which would create a global aerospace and defence giant with
combined sales of $93 billion, would be "a very great step"
towards reducing such duplication.
Three years ago, the combined defence budgets of EU member
states of around 200 billion euros ($260 billion) a year were
equivalent to the defence spending of China, Russia, Japan,
India and Saudi Arabia put together, he said.
If present trends continued, he said, "we will soon see
China as well as Russia on almost equal terms" with the EU.
Syren urged EU governments to respond by raising defence
spending and by deepening defence cooperation among themselves.
EU governments have already reacted to the new age of
austerity by pooling resources in some areas of defence but
Syren said this needed to be taken to a "completely new level".
He suggested this could be achieved by setting aside an
increasing portion of the national defence budgets of EU member
states for common European purposes.
The money set aside for a central European pot could start
at 5 percent of nations' defence budgets and increase to 25
percent, or some 50 billion euros a year, in 10 years, he said.
His proposal is unlikely to find favour with big EU military
spenders such as Britain and France, which would bankroll a
large part of the common EU defence budget under his proposal.
