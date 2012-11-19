* Libya exposed Europe's aerial refuelling deficiency
* Countries agree to buy, lease or share capacity
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Nov 19 Ten European countries agreed
on Monday to work together to boost their military air-to-air
refuelling capacity, to plug a gap in their defences that was
exposed by last year's Libyan war.
Europe's air forces have had a shortage of tanker aircraft
for years. During the Libya campaign, European states relied
heavily on the United States for air-to-air refuelling, needed
to enable fighter planes to stay in the air for longer.
Under a "letter of intent" signed at a defence ministers'
meeting in Brussels in Monday, 10 European governments propose
to tackle the problem either by buying new tanker aircraft,
leasing them or paying to borrow another country's tankers when
not in use.
The aim is to increase Europe's strategic tanker capability
by 2020. The governments did not select a particular type of
tanker that they would buy.
The agreement was signed by Belgium, France, Greece, Spain,
Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and
Norway, which is not a European Union member but works with the
European Defence Agency (EDA), the EU's defence arm.
The refuelling project is an example of the increased
military cooperation being forced on European states by the
financial crisis that has led to sharp cuts in defence spending.
With the cost of sophisticated weaponry rising and states'
ability to pay falling, cooperation is a cost-effective way for
European governments to acquire essential military equipment and
one that NATO is promoting too.
Cooperation can include working together on developing
weapons, joint exercises or sharing equipment.
EDA members adopted a code of conduct on Monday aimed at
making multinational cooperation a central plank of their
defence planning. Under the code, defence ministers agreed to
try to shield multinational projects from spending cuts.
