* Defence official warns on drop in defence research
* France, Italy, Germany studying new drone
* EU leaders set to focus on defence in June
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 4 Europe's defence industry is
under threat unless the continent tackles a worrying drop in
spending on research and technology, the new chief executive of
the European Defence Agency said on Wednesday.
Many European governments have cut spending on defence and
related research and development since the 2008 financial
crisis, squeezing defence contractors. Only now, with the
Ukraine conflict stoking tensions, are some governments pledging
to spend more on defence.
"The figures for research in the defence field are quite
worrying. They have gone down in recent years exponentially,"
said Jorge Domecq, who took over last month as chief executive
of EDA, the European Union's defence arm.
Spending on research and technology (R&T) in the defence
field has fallen by 15 percent in the last five years, according
to the EDA.
"I would really like us to be able to preserve the R&T
capabilities we have in Europe, because that will be the only
way to preserve an industry which is sustainable in the medium
and longer term," said Domecq, a former Spanish diplomat.
"The only way forward to really have a strong industrial
base is to invest in research," he said.
It will be difficult for Europe to keep "strategic autonomy"
in foreign and security policy without a strong industrial base,
he said. That will require European countries to cooperate in
developing military capabilities.
Among incentives to encourage defence research and
cooperation, Domecq cited the Belgian government's decision to
exempt EDA projects from value-added tax.
Small and medium-sized businesses could also benefit from EU
research funding for "dual use" projects that have both a
military and civil application, he said.
At a December 2013 summit, EU leaders pledged to develop a
next-generation European surveillance drone by 2020-2025 that
could challenge U.S. dominance in unmanned aircraft.
Domecq said France, Italy and Germany would develop a
feasibility study on the requirements for the new drone.
EU leaders are due to review progress on strengthening
defence cooperation at another summit in June.
(Editing by Larry King)