* Conservative lawmakers push European Defence Union
* Germany hesitant; Britain prefers NATO
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 European Union countries
should be required to defend each other given the growing
conflicts on their borders, centre-right EU lawmakers said on
Wednesday, urging governments to consider a collective defence
policy similar to NATO.
As the EU confronts the failure of its neighbourhood policy
and faces conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the biggest
political grouping in the European Parliament called for an EU
equivalent of NATO's Article 5, which considers an attack on one
member as an attack against all.
"The security environment necessitates that European defence
stops being a paper tiger and becomes a fully-fledged policy
providing equal security ... for all member states," the
centre-right European People's Party (EPP) said in a policy
paper.
"To the south and east Europe is facing an arc of
instability. The expected ring of friends became a ring of
fire," it said, referring to the Ukraine crisis with Russia and
wars in the Middle East which have displaced millions of people
- hundreds of thousands of whom have sought refuge in Europe.
While the EPP paper is only a proposal, it reflects the
growing debate in Brussels over whether the European Union, an
economic and trading powerhouse, should pay a greater role in
global security and rely less on the United States.
Despite falling defence budgets, EU governments have only
limited cooperation between their armed forces. So-called EU
Battlegroups of rapidly deployable forces, operational since
2007, have yet to be used.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, also a
conservative, called in March for a common EU army, arguing that
NATO was not enough because not all members of the transatlantic
defence alliance are in the EU.
Of Europe's major powers, France is sympathetic towards such
an idea, backed by eastern Europe governments that fear Russian
aggression and want the EU to be able to act military. Britain
prefers to act through NATO. Germany, scarred by the legacy of
World War Two, is reluctant to take military action overseas.
"We cannot continue free-riding on the Americans," said
Polish EPP lawmaker Jacek Saryusk-Wolski, who authored policy
paper. "There are also times when the United States may not wish
to act and when Europe needs to."
NATO's article on collective defence has only been invoked
once, following the Sept. 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
