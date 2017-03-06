* Command centre to run Mali, CAR and Somalia missions
* Brexit, Trump give impetus to EU defence plans
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 6 European Union states agreed
on Monday to open a small command centre to run military
training missions abroad, a step France and Italy hope is a
precursor to an EU defence headquarters.
Foreign and defence ministers approved the Brussels-based
command, which will be run by some 30 people when it is launched
in the next few weeks, after Britain dropped its opposition to
EU defence integration as it prepares to leave the bloc.
The EU is seeking to match its economic might with an
ability to deter militant or Russian threats, as well as using
peacekeepers to stabilise failing states on EU borders.
The new structure, which will be responsible for training
missions underway in Mali, the Central African Republic and
Somalia, frees up the EU commander to remain in the field to run
the missions, rather than regularly returning to Brussels to
brief governments and manage funding, according to a senior EU
official involved in the talks.
Ministers were at pains to avoid calling the command centre,
known as the military planning and conduct capacity, a
"headquarters" as despite French, Italian and German support,
deeper European military coordination remains sensitive for
governments facing populist, anti-EU parties.
"This is not a precursor to a European army. I don't think
we are in a situation where nations ... want to give up elements
of their sovereignty," Austrian Defence Minister Peter Doskozil
told reporters.
Military cooperation, including buying and sharing tanks and
ships, gives the EU its best chance of developing research and
saving money to make up for years of defence cuts. These have
left Europe's military badly placed to deal with the fallout
from political and sectarian strife in the Middle East, Russia's
annexation of Crimea and the growth of Islamist militancy.
Britain's decision to quit the bloc removes a long-standing
obstacle to more integration, while U.S. President Donald Trump
is pressuring European allies to pay more for their security.
Its defence minister Michael Fallon said Britain, which for
now remains a full member of the bloc, had stopped any plans
that might have undermined the role of the U.S.-led NATO
alliance. Twenty-two EU members are in NATO.
"We have resisted any mission creep," Fallon said, although
he declined to say how EU plans might affect Britain in the
future. "The danger is duplication (with NATO)," he said.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)