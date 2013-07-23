BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Commission will
put forward long-awaited proposals on Wednesday to strengthen
Europe's defence industry which has been hit by austerity-driven
cuts in government spending.
The defence industry employs around 400,000 people in Europe
and has annual revenues of more than 90 billion euros ($119
billion).
But EU officials fear that sharp cuts in defence spending by
governments in response to the economic crisis are eroding the
competitiveness of the sector, dominated by companies such as
BAE Systems, EADS and Italy's Finmeccanica
.
There are also concerns among EU officials and industry
figures that the industry is too fragmented, leading to
duplication of products.
The EU's executive Commission will publish a document on
Wednesday setting out proposals to foster innovation and growth
by supporting small defence firms and encouraging synergies
between military and civilian research.
The Commission wants to make it easier for defence firms to
export by creating standard procedures across Europe for
certifying that products meet requirements rather than requiring
each product to undergo costly testing in every country, an EU
source said.
The Commission would also like to encourage spin-offs for
the defence industry from civilian research carried out under
the EU's Horizon 2020 research programme, which has an 80
billion euro budget between 2014 and 2020.
"Horizon 2020 is exclusively civilian but of course since
many programmes now are more and more both civilian and military
we want to explore how we, in supporting civilian programmes,
can use the results for the military side," the EU source said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Commission's paper is a contribution to a debate on how
Europe can strengthen its defence industry and bolster a common
defence policy that is set to culminate in a summit of European
leaders in December.
The EU and its defence arm, the European Defence Agency,
seek to encourage European countries to work together on defence
projects to enable them to acquire advanced capabilities at a
lower cost.
Many EU officials see the failed $45 billion merger between
EADS and BAE Systems last year, which collapsed in the face of
political differences, as a missed opportunity to consolidate
the European defence industry.
Europe is also lagging in important defence areas such as
drones, where the United States and Israel lead the way.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
