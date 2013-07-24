* EU seeks more active role in promoting research
* Bloc tackles protectionism in EU defence markets
* EU may itself acquire some military equipment
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 24 The European Commission
proposed on Wednesday to help Europe's defence industry cope
with pressure from falling military budgets by funding research
and helping to develop new military technologies.
The European Union's executive body, which has traditionally
left defence responsibilities to its 28 member states, also
raised the possibility that the EU itself could buy and operate
some equipment needed for military missions.
Europe's defence industry had sales of 96 billion euros
($126.9 billion) in 2012 and employed about 400,000 people.
But EU officials fear sharp cuts in defence spending by
governments in response to the economic crisis are eroding the
competitiveness of the sector, dominated by companies such as
Britain's BAE Systems, Franco-German EADS and
Italy's Finmeccanica.
Experts say the European defence industry is too fragmented,
with firms often developing many similar products, while the
continent lags in key technologies such as drones, where the
United States and Israel lead.
"Maintaining and developing defence capabilities to meet
current and future challenges in spite of severe budget
constraints will only be possible if far-reaching political and
structural reforms are made. The time has come to take ambitious
action," the Commission said in its 17-page paper.
The paper is part of a debate on how Europe can strengthen
its arms industry and bolster a common defence policy that is
set to culminate in a summit of European leaders in December.
The Commission wants to encourage spin-offs for the defence
industry from civilian research carried out under the EU's
Horizon 2020 research programme, which has an 80 billion euro
budget between 2014 and 2020.
HANDS-ON APPROACH
The Commission, keen to encourage pan-European defence
cooperation, said it would take a more hands-on approach in
fostering some technologies with both civilian and military
applications.
It said it would help fund a pre-commercial procurement
scheme to acquire prototypes of some technologies.
The first candidates could be equipment to detect chemical,
biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives threats, RPAS
(remotely-piloted aircraft systems or drones), and radio
communication equipment using software on personal computers.
The Commission said it would study what capabilities with
both a military and a civilian use were needed for EU security
policies. The EU has launched a number of overseas military or
civilian missions, including training troops in Mali.
"On the basis of this assessment, it will come up with a
proposal for which capability needs, if any, could best be
fulfilled by assets directly purchased, owned and operated by
the (European) Union," the paper said.
A Commission official said it was too early to say what
equipment could be best operated by the EU, but suggested there
might be a need for communication, transport, weapons detection
or surveillance equipment, such as drones.
The Commission urged EU governments to identify a joint
project in the area of key defence capabilities, where EU
policies could fully be mobilised.
The Commission promised a crackdown on discriminatory
practices and distortions affecting the defence market in
Europe, where governments often try to keep manufacturing and
skills at home by favouring companies from their own country.
The Commission said it would monitor the openness of member
states' defence markets and make sure that new rules on
procuring defence equipment were applied by EU governments.
European governments are exempt from the usual EU rules on
giving state aid to their industries if they can prove that
"essential security interests" are at stake. The Commision said
it would keep a close eye on ensuring governments met the
conditions when asking for exemptions from state aid rules.
The Commission wants to encourage European-wide standards
and testing procedures for defence equipment to eliminate
duplication and make it easier for European armies to work
together. Drones and encryption technologies could be candidates
for setting common European standards, it said.