* EU seeks more active role in promoting research
* Bloc tackles protectionism in EU defence markets
* EU may itself acquire some military equipment
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 24 The European Commission
proposed helping Europe's defence industry cope with pressure
from falling military budgets by funding research and aiding the
development of new technologies with military uses.
The European Union's executive body, which has traditionally
left defence responsibilities to its 28 member states, also on
Wednesday raised the possibility that the EU itself could buy
and operate some equipment needed for military missions.
Europe's defence industry had sales of 96 billion euros
($126.9 billion) in 2012 and employed about 400,000 people.
But EU officials fear sharp cuts in defence spending by
governments in response to the economic crisis are eroding the
competitiveness of the sector, dominated by companies such as
Britain's BAE Systems, Franco-German EADS and
Italy's Finmeccanica.
In a sign of growing international competition, China
replaced Britain in the top five arms-exporting countries in the
2008-2012 period, a respected Swedish thinktank said in March.
The United States and Russia were by far the biggest
suppliers, followed by Germany and France, the Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute said.
Experts say the European defence industry is fragmented,
with firms developing many similar products, while the continent
lags in key technologies such as drones, where the United States
and Israel lead.
"Member states cannot afford an isolated approach to
security and defence any more ... We need to spend wisely,
avoiding duplication, by pooling more investment and sharing
more assets," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
told reporters, presenting the 17-page Commission document.
The paper is part of a debate, set to culminate in a summit
of European leaders in December, on how Europe can strengthen
its arms industry and bolster a common defence policy.
EU governments like Britain jealously guard defence as a
national issue off-limits to Brussels, and the EU proposals
brought a strong riposte from Geoffrey Van Orden, British
Conservative defence spokesman in the European Parliament.
"(The Commission's) driving motive is political. It is a
step in the direction of European political integration," Van
Orden said in a statement, adding that British defence companies
needed to work with the United States as well as European firms.
The Commission says civilian research carried out under the
EU's 80 billion euro Horizon 2020 research programme may have
spin-offs for the defence industry.
HANDS-ON APPROACH
The Commission, keen to encourage defence cooperation across
Europe, said it would take a more hands-on approach in fostering
technologies with both civilian and military applications.
It said it would help fund a scheme to acquire prototypes of
some technologies.
The first candidates could be equipment to detect chemical,
biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives threats, RPAS
(remotely-piloted aircraft systems or drones), and radio
communication equipment using software on personal computers.
The Commission said it would study what capabilities with
both a military and a civilian use were needed for EU security
policies. The EU has launched a number of overseas military or
civilian missions, including training troops in Mali.
"It will come up with a proposal for which capability needs,
if any, could best be fulfilled by assets directly purchased,
owned and operated by the (European) Union," the paper said.
A Commission official suggested there might be a need for
the EU to have communication, transport, weapons detection or
surveillance equipment, such as drones.
The Commission urged EU governments to identify a joint
project in the area of key defence capabilities.
The document said the EU was ready to support the creation
of a European space surveillance and tracking service - used to
monitor space debris that can damage satellites - built on a
network of equipment already owned by EU member states.
The Commission promised a crackdown on discriminatory
practices and distortions affecting the defence market in
Europe, where governments often try to keep manufacturing and
skills at home by favouring domestic companies.
The Commission said it would monitor the openness of member
states' defence markets and make sure that new rules on
procuring defence equipment were applied by EU governments.
European governments are exempt from the usual EU rules on
giving state aid to their industries if they can prove that
"essential security interests" are at stake. The Commision said
it would keep a close eye on ensuring governments met the
conditions when asking for exemptions from state aid rules.
The Commission wants to encourage European-wide standards
and testing procedures for defence equipment. Drones and
encryption technologies could be candidates for setting common
European standards, it said.
Many EU officials see the failed $45 billion merger between
EADS and BAE Systems last year, which collapsed in the face of
political differences, as a missed opportunity to consolidate
the European defence industry.