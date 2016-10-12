* Letter shows growing unity among EU's main powers
* Proposals mark biggest defence push since 1990s
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 France, Germany, Italy and
Spain have joined forces to plead for a common European defence
policy, seeking to keep up momentum on a project Paris and
Berlin hope can forge unity following Britain's vote to quit the
bloc.
In a joint letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the defence
ministers of the four countries wrote to their counterparts,
including Britain, to set out how the 27 remaining governments
would share assets and deepen cooperation in EU missions.
"To be clear: an 'EU army' is not our objective," said the
letter, which has been sent to European capitals this week,
choosing language that seeks to assuage concerns in Britain that
the European Union is planning a rival to NATO.
France and Germany, as well as Italy, have already set out
their ideas on how the EU could match its economic and global
trading prowess with a more far-reaching military presence to
give its foreign policy more clout.
Diplomats said this week's letter was aimed at persuading
sceptical eastern and northern European countries who worry
about undermining NATO, as well as underlining the context in
which the plans are emerging.
Britain's pending departure robs the bloc of its
biggest-spending military force and puts the onus on France,
which has significant but stretched armed forces, to lead the
broader response to crises on Europe's borders.
Germany's sizeable military assets and Italy's know-how,
from conflicts in Libya and Afghanistan, make them partners. But
Berlin has traditionally been cautious given its role in the
20th century's two world wars, while Rome has sharply cut
defence spending since the euro zone debt crisis.
"Given the current and foreseeable security environment, the
EU will most probably have to launch missions of a military
and/or civilian character in regions where NATO does not
consider taking action," the letter said.
"The level of ambition should enable the EU to respond to
external crises," it said, stressing the need to act
"autonomously" without the guiding hand of the United States.
Proposals include increasing European spending on military
missions, jointly developing assets such as helicopters and
drones, expanding peacekeeping abroad and building stronger
defences against state-sponsored hackers in cyberspace.
NATO, and especially the United States, feels it cannot be
relied on to solve all security issues and wants to see
Europeans increase defence spending and strengthen their
militaries.
"This shouldn't be a competition. We'll do it together. A
strong Europe is good for NATO," NATO Secretary General Jens
Stoltenberg said in Germany on Monday.
After a first discussion last month in Bratislava, EU
defence ministers will hold talks on the defence plans in
Brussels in November, before presenting a more detailed strategy
to EU leaders at a summit in December.
