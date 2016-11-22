* Lawmakers say EU must invest more in its own defence
* Trump's questioning of NATO commitments focuses minds
* Strasburg parliament vote gives impetus to EU efforts
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Nov 22 The European Parliament on
Tuesday backed an EU plan to deepen coordination of member
states' defence policies and rely less on the United States,
driven in part by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion
he may scale back protection of NATO allies.
EU lawmakers voted 369-255 in favour of plans to increase
European spending on military missions, as well as developing
and sharing assets like helicopters. There were 70 abstentions.
While the parliament's backing is not binding on European
governments, it represents a sign of cross-party political
support for the European Union to pursue its most ambitious
defence plan in decades after years of spending cuts.
"Our Union is not equipped to face overwhelming defence
challenges," said liberal lawmaker Urmas Paet, a former Estonian
foreign minister who drew up the resolution put to the
parliament in Strasbourg. "Europe continues to rely heavily on
NATO capabilities and on U.S. solidarity," he said.
The EU defence plan proposed in September by France and
Germany had been months in the making, but Britain's vote in
June to leave the EU and Trump's election on Nov. 8 have lent
extra momentum to the initiative.
During his election campaign, Trump questioned whether the
United States should protect allies seen as spending too little
on their defence, raising fears that he could withdraw funding
for NATO at a time of heightened tensions with Russia.
Britain has blocked plans for joint EU defence for years,
objecting to a European army run from Brussels. France, which
along with Britain is Europe's main military power, now sees an
opportunity with Germany to push a so-called Common Defence
Union, while stressing that this is not an "EU army".
The European Parliament, which has a say in how much of the
EU budget can be used to fund defence research, saw resistance
to the Franco-German plan from eurosceptic, far-right lawmakers
who have good relations with Russia, and from the far-left, who
are against military spending in general.
But the U.S. election and broader concerns about Europe's
ability to maintain its citizens' security at a time of growing
instability in North Africa and a more assertive Russia helped
garner support from centrists, lawmakers said.
"The Americans will not care about security in Europe for
the long term," said German centre-right lawmaker Michael
Gahler. "The outcome of the U.S. election ... makes building up
European defence capabilities even more urgent."
EU leaders are expected to discuss the joint defence plans
at a summit in Brussels in December, before tasking their
governments and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to
flesh out the proposals.
Ideas include creating a new planning headquarters to
oversee training missions, deploying military crisis-response
forces, working together to develop new weapons systems and
annual reviews of defence spending across the bloc.
The EU insists it is not duplicating NATO, but wants to be
able to act independently of the U.S.-led military alliance when
necessary. NATO has so far welcomed measures that would
strengthen European defences, given that 22 EU nations also
belong to the alliance.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Mark Heinrich)