* Juncker says common EU army would send message to Russia
* EU Commission President says NATO not enough
BERLIN, March 8 The European Union needs its own
army to face up to Russia and other threats as well as restore
the bloc's foreign policy standing around the world, EU
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German newspaper
on Sunday.
Arguing that NATO was not enough because not all members of
the transatlantic defence alliance are in the EU, Juncker said a
common EU army would also send important signals to the world.
"A joint EU army would show the world that there would never
again be a war between EU countries," Juncker told the Welt am
Sonntag newspaper. "Such an army would also help us to form
common foreign and security policies and allow Europe to take on
responsibility in the world."
Juncker said a common EU army could serve as a deterrent and
would have been useful during the Ukraine crisis.
"With its own army, Europe could react more credibly to the
threat to peace in a member state or in a neighbouring state.
"One wouldn't have a European army to deploy it immediately.
But a common European army would convey a clear message to
Russia that we are serious about defending our European values."
The 28-nation EU already has battle groups that are manned
on a rotational basis and meant to be available as a rapid
reaction force. But they have never been used in a crisis.
EU leaders have said they want to boost the common security
policy by improving rapid response capabilities.
But Britain, along with France one of the two main military
powers in the bloc, has been wary of giving a bigger military
role to the EU, fearing it could undermine NATO.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen welcomed
Juncker's proposal: "Our future as Europeans will at some point
be with a European army," she told German radio.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; additional reporting by Adrian
Croft in Brussels; editing by Clelia Oziel)