PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday EU's plans to deepen security and defence ties were not aimed at weakening NATO.

"No-NATO is not an option for the EU. It would be a disaster for the EU," Juncker told a Prague conference during which he made a call for more European defence in the view of the new U.S. President Donald Trump's lukewarm view of NATO.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Phil Blenkinsop, Jason Hovet, editing by Robin Emmott)