* EU states downsize armed forces to cope with austerity
* Marketplace will be a "military eBay"
BRUSSELS Nov 15 Cash-strapped European Union
countries, trying to get the most value out of shrinking defence
budgets, will soon be able to sell or swap surplus tanks or
fighter jets on a new eBay-style electronic marketplace.
Website eQuip will provide an online shop window for
existing military hardware and in future perhaps for equipment
from NATO-led operations in Afghanistan, said an official who
briefed journalists on condition of anonymity.
"We expect that there will be some surplus equipment that
will be brought back (from Afghanistan) and which might then be
made available through eQuip," the official said.
Up to 200,000 vehicles and military equipment containers are
being withdrawn over the next few years.
The official said eQuip would be operational within months.
Western European governments have been forced already to
sell military equipment due to defence cuts.
Britain agreed a $180 million deal in 2011 to sell 72
retired Harrier aircraft to the U.S. Marine Corps for use as
spare parts while Romania was recently reported to be planning
to buy second-hand F-16 fighter jets from Portugal.
EU defence ministers meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss
other ways to drive forward multinational defence cooperation in
an effort to cut costs.
They are expected to adopt a new code of conduct which will
make sharing defence capabilities between various EU nations a
central plank of European military planning.