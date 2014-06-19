LUXEMBOURG, June 19 European governments should
first get structural reforms under way and only afterwards
expect to be granted more time to reduce their budget deficits
to within European Union limits, EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
"You have to make sure that these economic reforms really
happened, decided and even implemented even before you move to
extending correction deadline of excessive deficits," Rehn told
a news conference after a finance ministers' meeting.
"I would be in favour of looking into this interrelation
between fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, but only so
that we can first verify that structural reforms are really
moving forward and then see if this would justify some extension
in correction deadline of excessive deficit," he said.
(Reporting Annika Breidthardt and Martin Santa, writing by Jan
Strupczewski)