* Countries must reform first, then get extra time - Rehn
* All euro zone countries agreed fiscal rules need no change
* Ministers plead for flexibility within current rules
* Discussions bargaining chip in EU top job decision
By Annika Breidthardt and Ingrid Melander
LUXEMBOURG, June 19 The European Union could be
flexible about the time members need to fix their budgets if
they reform to boost growth, but it must first have proof such
efforts are taking place, EU policymakers said on Thursday.
Euro zone finance ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, agreed
the Stability and Growth Pact need not be changed to allow for
such flexibility of the EU's fiscal rules.
The Stability and Growth Pact limits government deficits to
3 percent of gross domestic product and public debt to 60
percent of GDP. The pact also spells out how governments have to
put their finances in order if they exceed the limits and when
they can be granted leeway.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
that countries should start implementing reforms first, before
getting more time to cut their deficits to within EU limits.
"I would be in favour of looking into this interrelation
between fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, but only so
that we can first verify that structural reforms are really
moving forward and then see if this would justify some extension
in the correction deadline," Rehn told a news conference after
the ministers' meeting.
The chairman of euro zone ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said
that reforms and budget consolidation should be linked. While
there was agreement no change to the rules was needed, he said,
the ministers would see if they can be made simpler.
"All the ministers stressed the importance to stick to the
rules as they are now," he told a news conference. "At the end
of the year... we will look at whether we can make them less
complex."
FRANCE SPARKS CONCERNS
The existing EU rules allow for slower budget consolidation
if a country makes investments or undertakes structural reforms.
But policy-makers worry that more time for deficit cuts may not
bring about the desired effects because reforms are postponed.
Their concerns were sparked by France, which in exchange for
reform promises was given two extra years until the end of 2015
to bring its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP.
The reforms did not go as far as expected and France will
struggle to meet even the extended deadline.
EU policy-makers have therefore thought of reversing the
order, so first a country must implement reforms, then the EU
could grant it more time on deficit reduction.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told reporters that
Paris was not pleading for a change of the rules or more time to
meet the targets.
"But we need to find the right rhythm for each of the member
states, especially those facing more difficulties, so that the
return to a good budgetary situation, to an orderly decrease of
debt and the reduction of deficit take place in a way that is
compatible with growth and the return to growth," he said.
Rehn acknowledged that France had done a lot to reform its
economy but added that the process remained "incomplete".
FLEXIBLE
Italy brought the issue of flexibility with consolidation of
public finances under EU budget rules earlier this year when it
said it wanted EU policies to better support growth.
Rome takes over the rotating six-month presidency of the
European Union in July and will set its agenda during that time.
The issue of slower consolidation in exchange for reforms
has become a bargaining chip in talks on the new head of the EU
executive arm, the European Commission. Italy is withholding its
support for leading candidate Jean-Claude Juncker, seeking a
more pro-growth interpretation of the rules.
Germany was long the most ardent defender of budget
austerity, but its deputy chancellor Sigmar Gabriel suggested
earlier this week that euro zone countries that carry out
reforms should get more time to meet their fiscal goals.
He noted that Germany - now the growth engine of the euro
zone - took time to meet deficit targets when it was carrying
out reforms of its own. But the German government has since made
clear that Gabriel did not imply a need to change the rules.
"The existing rules provide enough flexibility," German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday. "We don't
need to change the rules, we have to stick to them," he said.
"Solid financing and structural reforms are two necessary
conditions for sustainable growth."
