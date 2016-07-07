BRUSSELS, July 7 The European Commission will issue at 1400 GMT on Thursday its decision on excessive budget deficits posted by Spain and Portugal last year and whether these complied with the bloc's fiscal rules.

"The European Commission will today come back to the fiscal situation of Spain and Portugal," the EU executive said in a statement.

It will "present an update for these two countries, based on the recommendations that were adopted by the College today by written procedure," the Commission said.

Spain and Portugal last year had deficits higher than limits set by EU fiscal rules which require public shortfalls to be below 3 percent of a country's economic output. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee)