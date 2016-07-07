BRUSSELS, July 7 The European Commission will
issue at 1400 GMT on Thursday its decision on excessive budget
deficits posted by Spain and Portugal last year and whether
these complied with the bloc's fiscal rules.
"The European Commission will today come back to the fiscal
situation of Spain and Portugal," the EU executive said in a
statement.
It will "present an update for these two countries, based on
the recommendations that were adopted by the College today by
written procedure," the Commission said.
Spain and Portugal last year had deficits higher than limits
set by EU fiscal rules which require public shortfalls to be
below 3 percent of a country's economic output.
