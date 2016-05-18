(Adds Italy, political context, German criticism, economist)
By Francesco Guarascio and Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS May 18 The European Commission on
Wednesday put off any disciplinary action against Spain and
Portugal for busting their budgets until after the Spanish
general election on June 26, a political gift to conservative
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
European Union Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told
a news conference that the Commission did not consider this was
the right moment economically or politically to get tough.
It was the second time in a year that the EU executive had
bowed to political reality rather than strictly enforce the
bloc's rules on excessive budget deficicts, fuelling doubts over
its willingness ever to apply fiscal sanctions.
Last year, it gave serial deficit offender France two more
years to finally cut its budget gap to within EU limits.
The Commission had been due to recommend whether to fine
Madrid and Lisbon for their repeated breaches of the deficit
limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, the first time
such a sanction would have been applied, even though it was
likely to be purely symbolic.
Instead, it told both to take further action to reduce their
deficits, and said it would review both countries' positions in
early July.
Brussels also granted Italy the maximum flexibility under EU
fiscal discipline procedures in response to demands from heavily
indebted Rome to be given more space to revive anaemic growth
and cope with the cost of an influx of refugees.
Moscovici cited the Spanish election and the fact that a
caretaker government could not take budget decisions among the
factors in deferring action.
"We are proposing new deadlines for both countries to
correct their excessive deficits," he said. "We propose that
each country receives one extra year, and one extra year only.
The new deadline for Portugal will be 2016, and for Spain 2017."
BARK, NOT BITE
The overtly political decisions seemed likely to fuel
criticism from Germany, the euro zone's dominant power, that
Brussels is failing to enforce the 28-nation bloc's budget rules
properly and should be stripped of its assessment powers.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and central bank
chief Jens Weidmann have both said the Commission should hand
the task of determining whether states respect the fiscal rules
to an independent watchdog to eliminate political discretion.
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Weidmann said he
did not see "the urgent need, nor the required space in many
countries" for an expansive fiscal policy.
Rebuffing the German emphasis on austerity, Moscovici said
the Commission decisions were justified on economic grounds,
arguing that the EU rules had not been written to break an
incipient economic recovery.
He drew support from Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING
bank, who said in a note to clients: "It is nearly impossible to
construct fiscal rules that satisfy everyone at any time and any
situation.
"... with most euro zone countries desperately trying to
revive growth and tackle unemployment, today's decision was in
our view the right decision. It is not always a bad thing if
barking dogs don't bite."
Rajoy vowed to cut taxes further if he is re-elected in an
interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday,
raising the prospect of further clashes with Brussels over
Madrid's chronic fiscal shortfall.
Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said in
response that it was up to Spain to take its own tax decisions,
as long as it respected the fiscal targets set by the EU, which
require Madrid to reduce its deficit by an additional 0.25
percent of GDP this year and 0.5 percent next year.
The debate is typical of tensions between the Brussels
authorities responsible for maintaining budget discipline and
coordination that is supposed to underpin the common euro
currency and national governments facing electoral pressures.
The Commission also said Italy, Belgium and Finland were
complying with the rules on government debt levels, but that it
would review its assessment of Italy in November, singling Rome
out for closer vigilance.
Italy has a public debt level of 134 percent of GDP and
rising, the highest in Europe after Greece. Under the EU rules,
it should have been falling for the last three years.
The Commission made no mention of France, even though its
own latest economic forecast projected that Paris would fail to
bring its deficit below 3 percent in 2017 as promised, unless it
takes action.
The Italian government said on Tuesday it had been granted
the maximum flexibility, allowing it to discount the equivalent
of 0.85 percent of GDP for public spending on refugees, labour
market reforms and investment.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald/Jermey Gaunt)