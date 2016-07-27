BRUSSELS, July 27 The European Commission
proposed on Wednesday to cancel fines for Spain and Portugal
over their failure to cut their deficits to within EU limits and
gave Madrid two more years and Lisbon one more year to make the
required reductions.
The decision was made by the college of Commissioners after
Spain and Portugal both pleaded for clemency in letters to the
EU executive.
"Taking into account past efforts of Spain and Portugal, the
current challenging environment and arguments laid out in the
recent requests, the college agreed today to propose a
cancellation of the fines for both Spain and Portugal,"
Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news
conference.
Under EU rules, governments cannot run budget deficits
higher than 3 percent of gross domestic product, a legal
safeguard to ensure that excessive government borrowing does not
undermine the common euro currency.
If the gap goes above 3 percent, the Commission and EU
ministers set a deadline for its reduction. If a government
fails to take steps to meet the deadline, it can be fined.
Portugal was to cut its deficit below 3 percent last year,
but the gap turned out to be 4.4 percent. Spain was to have cut
the deficit below 3 percent this year, but is likely to remain
above 3 percent also next year, according to Commission
forecasts.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)