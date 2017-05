BERLIN, July 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the European Commission's decision not to make Spain and Portugal pay a fine for failing to bring their budget deficits below the EU cap did not mean the bloc's Stability Pact no longer applied.

"I don't think the decision means that the Stability Pact is no longer valid," she told a news conference in Berlin.

