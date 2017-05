STRASBOURG Jan 17 The European Commission has found Spain's budget for this year "broadly" in line with EU fiscal rules and has decided not to recommend any additional measure from Madrid, an EU source said on Tuesday.

"We do not call for measures now, but we ask the government to stand ready to take additional measures should heightened risks materialise," the source said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)