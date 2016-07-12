* Commission likely to announce decision on fines on July 27
* Zero fine remains an option, but EU wants concessions
* Spain, Portugal say no new budget measures are needed
(Adds details on deficits, ministers' quotes)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, July 12 European Union finance
ministers endorsed on Tuesday a deficit sanction procedure for
Spain and Portugal, paving the way for the EU executive to
propose possible fines in the next 20 days.
The European Commission said last week that Madrid and
Lisbon had not done enough to correct their excessive budget
deficits last year and in 2014, beginning a formal procedure
that may lead to sanctions, so far never applied.
In a regular meeting in Brussels, EU finance ministers
backed the Commission's assessment, a joint statement said
confirming a widely anticipated decision.
The two countries now risk fines of up to 0.2 percent of
their gross domestic product (GDP) and the partial suspension of
EU structural funds, but can submit requests to reduce or cancel
the penalties in the next 10 days.
Spain's finance minister Luis de Guindos said he expected
the Commission would propose only a symbolic "zero" fine and
insisted that no new budget measures were needed as the breach
of EU fiscal rules concerned past years.
Portugal's finance minister Mario Centeno also said he
believed new measures were not needed.
However, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the Eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers, said a lenient stance by the
Commission was more likely if Spain and Portugal took further
action to reduce current and future deficits.
Spain is struggling to form a government after two
indecisive elections in six months, and its caretaker government
has little legal room to propose new measures to reduce this
year's deficit. The Commission forecasts that will be 3.9
percent of GDP, above its guidance of a maximum 3.7 percent and
still above the 3 percent limit set by EU rules.
Portugal will bring its deficit below 3 percent this year,
but the Commission estimates it will still miss a fiscal target
agreed with EU partners.
The Commission now has 20 days to propose fines and is
likely to announce its decision on July 27, its last meeting
before the summer break, EU officials said.
Brussels may propose that no fines are applied if Madrid and
Lisbon can prove exceptional circumstances made them breach
fiscal rules. EU states will then have to endorse the proposal.
"Certainly there will be a possibility within this procedure
for the countries to put forward motivated requests to reduce
potential sanctions or probably even bring them down to zero,"
said Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU commissioner responsible for the
euro.
Several ministers underlined that the option of zero
sanctions was on the table.
"Sanctions are clearly set out in the treaty, up to 0.2
percent. But 'up to' also means less than or zero," Austrian
finance minister Hans Joerg Schelling said.
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by
Robert-Jan Bartunek)