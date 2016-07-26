* Fines would be first ever in EU history
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, July 26 The European Commission is
likely to propose on Wednesday to fine Spain and Portugal for
not effectively cutting their budget deficits and to give them
new, longer deadlines to reduce their shortfalls to EU limits.
If the Commission decides to propose the fines, it would be
the first time it does since the creation of EU budget rules 20
years ago. No country so far has ever been fined, even though
some have broken EU budget rules repeatedly, such as France.
"The college (of Commissioners) will return tomorrow to the
fiscal situation of Spain and Portugal," Commission spokesman
Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing on Tuesday.
"It will consider tomorrow steps that have become necessary
following the Council decision that neither country has taken
effective action to correct their excessive deficit," he said.
Under EU rules, governments cannot run budget deficits
higher than 3 percent of gross domestic product, a legal
safeguard to ensure that excessive government borrowing does not
undermine the common euro currency.
If the gap goes above 3 percent, the Commission and EU
ministers set a deadline for its reduction. If a government
fails to take steps to meet the deadline, it can be fined.
Portugal was to cut its deficit below 3 percent last year,
but the gap turned out to be 4.4 percent. Spain was to cut the
deficit below 3 percent this year, but is likely to remain above
3 percent also next year, according to Commission forecasts.
Because a council of EU finance ministers said on July 12
that Madrid and Lisbon had failed in the requested deficit
steps, the Commission must now, under the rules, propose a fine
for each country equal to 0.2 percent of their respective GDPs.
This would mean around 2.16 billion euros for Spain and
around 358 million for Portugal.
But the rules also give the Commission the possibility of
reducing the fine or cancelling it altogether, depending on the
circumstances. Both countries have sent the EU executive arm
letters with arguments why it should be lenient.
"This is very tricky. I don't believe there will be a full
fine. The only thing that is clear on fines is that it is not
going to be 0.2 percent because of mitigating factors - this
part is very fluid," one EU official said.
FINES COULD BE SYMBOLIC, STRUCTURAL FUNDS FREEZE LOOMS
Some in the Commission argue the fines should be cancelled
altogether while others push for a reduction to 0.1 percent of
GDP or even less, to a symbolic 0.02 percent of GDP.
The issue is politically highly sensitive. Spain has been
without a proper government since the inconclusive elections in
December 2015 and can therefore argue it was and is unable to
quickly implement spending cuts.
Moreover, there is rising anti-EU sentiment across Europe
and heavy-handedness from Brussels on budget rules, at a time
when many economists call for more spending to stimulate
economic growth. A dispute could fuel this further.
On the other side of the argument is the need to uphold EU
budget rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, which
underpin the euro to prevent another sovereign debt crisis.
The credibility of the rules, which were sharpened during
the crisis to discourage governments from over-spending, has
already been badly damaged by the Commission's decision last
year not to fine France for its repeated abuse of the Pact.
Apart from the issue of fines, the Commission is likely to
propose on Wednesday to give Spain two more years - until the
end of 2018 - to bring the deficit below 3 percent. Portugal is
likely to get only one extra year, until the end of 2016.
To exert even more pressure on governments breaking the
rules, EU ministers can partially freeze the flow of structural
funds to both countries until they are satisfied the two nations
are taking effective action to cut their deficits.
Structural funds are money that less wealthy member
countries receive from the EU budget for various projects,
ranging from infrastructure development to fighting youth
unemployment.
A discussion on a partial freeze of funds that would
normally go to Spain and Portugal in 2017 will take place in
September, after the European Parliament - which has to be
consulted - returns from its summer break.
It is not clear yet how much of the funds could be
suspended. However, the money can be unfrozen quickly once, for
example, the two countries adopt 2017 budgets that show they
intend to meet their commitments under EU rules.
