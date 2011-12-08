BRUSSELS Dec 8 Denmark is prepared to contribute funds to the IMF to bolster its resources and help tackle the euro zone debt crisis, Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt said on Thursday.

EU officials said earlier that euro zone countries were considering providing around 150 billion euros from their central banks to the IMF, with the remaining 10 EU countries, which include Denmark, contributing a further 50 billion euros.

Thorning-Schmidt did not dispute those figures and added:

"Just yesterday we made it clear to our central bank that we would be supporting that," she told reporters, adding that she was prepared to contribute 40 billion Krone (5.4 billion euros).

"If asked we will be supporting the IMF as well," she said.