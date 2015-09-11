BERLIN, Sept 11 Germany is strongly opposed to discussing a common European Union bank deposit guarantee scheme because it would lead to further mutualisation of bank risk, a paper prepared by Berlin for an informal meeting of EU finance ministers said.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in his state of the union speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday that he would soon make a concrete proposal on steps towards a European Deposit Insurance/Reinsurance Scheme.

This will represent the third pillar of a European banking union. The 19 countries sharing the euro already have a single bank supervisor and a single bank resolution mechanism with a dedicated fund, filled by banks, to cover the related costs.

The deposit guarantee scheme is intended to boost savers' confidence in banks. Under the scheme their deposits in any one euro zone bank would be guaranteed by all euro zone banks from contributions made to national guarantee schemes.

But Germany has long opposed the idea, fearing a political backlash to the idea that funds accumulated in Germany could be used to guarantee the deposits of savers in other European countries, even though Germany could expect the same solidarity from others in Europe if its own funds proved insufficient.

The German paper said that before such a scheme could be introduced, the two existing elements of banking union should be fully implemented and tested.

The paper mentioned for example that countries should first start paying into the Single Resolution Fund and that the single bank supervisor should be moved out of the European Central Bank to ensure its full independence.

It also called for prior testing of a mechanism under which bank shareholders, bondholders and depositors share the cost of a bankruptcy.

This could only be done once all countries transpose into national laws the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, under which bank shareholders, junior and senior bondholders and even large depositors have to first lose money if a bank goes bust before any public money can be spent on saving it.

Berlin also wants to introduce a sovereign debt restructuring procedure that would help deal with cases when public debt of a country becomes too large to manage.

"Resolution of potential future cases of sovereign debt overhang may be the way forward and needs to be further explored," the paper said.

Among the options, the paper listed modifying bond contracts to deter free riding by "hold-out creditors" via collective action clauses, an automatic prolongation of government bonds when the euro zone bailout fund's loans are granted, and a sustainability analysis by the IMF.

"To now start a discussion on further mutualisation of bank risks through a common deposit insurance or an European deposit reinsurance scheme is unacceptable," the German paper said. (Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)