(Adds Eurex rejection of industry margin estimates)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 12 Shifting clearing of
euro-denominated derivatives from London to the European
continent would create an "illiquid rump" market that costs
customers more, the London Stock Exchange Group's Chief
Executive Xavier Rolet said on Monday.
The European Union's executive European Commission is due to
publish a draft law on Tuesday on how the clearing of
euro-denominated financial instruments should be handled after
Brexit. Clearing stands between two sides of a transaction to
ensure its safe and smooth completion.
LSE subsidiary LCH currently clears the bulk of
euro-denominated interest rate swaps, a derivative contract that
helps companies to guard against unexpected moves in interest
rates or currencies. Britain, however, is due to leave the bloc
in 2019, putting it out of the EU's regulatory reach.
Rolet said the group could cope with whatever Brussels
decides, given it has a fully authorised clearing house in Paris
to ensure continuity of service to customers.
"This is fundamentally an issue for customers and not for
the LSE. Whatever the outcome of the euro clearing debate, we
are well positioned to react and to take advantage of
opportunities in this market," Rolet told an investor day event.
Forced relocation would create two pools of liquidity - a
liquid "offshore" market outside the EU, and an increasingly
"rump, illiquid and systematically more dangerous" market inside
the bloc, Rolet said.
He said that the LSE supported another option being looked
at by Brussels, so-called enhanced supervision, whereby the EU
has a direct say in regulating a clearing house in London.
Some industry officials and analysts expect Brussels to opt
for this, but with such intrusive terms that clearing houses
would simply relocate to the EU anyway.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA),
one of the world's top derivatives industry bodies, also said on
Monday that "relocation" would reduce the ability of banks to
save on margin, or cash set aside in case of defaults, by
offsetting positions in the same liquidity pool.
That would lead to an increase of 15 to 20 percent in
initial margin or cash that is set aside against an interest
rate swap in case of a default, it said.
"Many of the detrimental consequences ... will be felt most
keenly by banks' clients," ISDA Chief Executive Scott O'Malia
said in a letter to the European commissioner in charge of
financial services, Valdis Dombrovskis.
Last week another industry body, the Futures Industry
Association, said relocation would nearly double the amount of
margin that would be needed, to $160 billion from $83 billion
currently.
However, Frankfurt-based Eurex Clearing said in a
blog on Monday that the margin requirement would only rise by
between $3 billion and $9 billion from the $83 billion base
figure for interest rate swaps.
